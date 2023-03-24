ECI orders special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 24: Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a communiqué to Chief Electoral Officers of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the ECI has conveyed to them its decision to hold a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to April 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.
The exercise would start on April 5 with the publication of draft electoral rolls and end on May 10 with the publication of final electoral rolls
Joint Chief Electoral Officer J&K in a communiqué has conveyed this decision of the Election Commission to all deputy commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir who have been advised to undertake the exercise of special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K.
"... as directed by the commission. Your attention is specifically drawn towards aspects of the special summary revision with respect to April 1, 2023, as the qualifying date. Consequent to the amendments in Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, along with the applications of those who have achieved the qualifying age for registration on or before 1st April 2023, the advance applications of those who shall achieve the qualifying age with reference to the two subsequent qualifying dates that is July 1 and October 1 shall also be received during this revision exercise. Awareness in this regard shall be one of the key strategies in the SVEEP Plan of the district for the SSR,” the communiqué read. "There shall be no pre-revision activities. Accordingly, the following actions shall be undertaken immediately. All claims and objections received till March 24, 2023, shall be disposed of by all the EROs by or before March 31, 2023. All DSEs and logical errors shall be disposed of by or before March 31, 2023."
It read that the electoral roll operations for all 90 ACs of J&K shall be frozen on March 31, 2023, by this office so any pendency on account of (a) and (b) above shall be viewed very seriously.
“All EROs shall thereafter generate and print integrated Electoral Rolls from their logins, using the options for the same in the ERONET. Special Camps shall be organised on April 9, 2023, (Sunday) and April 15, 2023, (Saturday), to have focused outreach. All EROs shall publish these integrated Electoral Rolls for their respective constituencies on April 5 in Form 5 and the rest of the activities as tabulated in Para 2 of the Commission’s enclosed communication shall follow," the communiqué read. "Further, all DEOs shall submit an overall action plan including SVEEP activities for the special summary revision to this office by or before March 28, 2023, so that a J&K-level action plan, as desired by the commission can be submitted by this office within the prescribed time. A review meeting on the action plans and other aspects of the special summary. The revision shall be taken by the Chief Electoral Officer on April 1, the schedule of same shall be notified separately."