ECI orders special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K

"... as directed by the commission. Your attention is specifically drawn towards aspects of the special summary revision with respect to April 1, 2023, as the qualifying date. Consequent to the amendments in Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, along with the applications of those who have achieved the qualifying age for registration on or before 1st April 2023, the advance applications of those who shall achieve the qualifying age with reference to the two subsequent qualifying dates that is July 1 and October 1 shall also be received during this revision exercise. Awareness in this regard shall be one of the key strategies in the SVEEP Plan of the district for the SSR,” the communiqué read. "There shall be no pre-revision activities. Accordingly, the following actions shall be undertaken immediately. All claims and objections received till March 24, 2023, shall be disposed of by all the EROs by or before March 31, 2023. All DSEs and logical errors shall be disposed of by or before March 31, 2023."

It read that the electoral roll operations for all 90 ACs of J&K shall be frozen on March 31, 2023, by this office so any pendency on account of (a) and (b) above shall be viewed very seriously.