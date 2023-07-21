Economic empowerment of underprivileged Govt’s top priority: LG Sinha

Chairing a meeting at the civil secretariat to review performance of the Department of Social Welfare, functioning of various verticals and implementation of central and J&K government’s welfare schemes, the LG said, “Social safety net, social and economic empowerment of underprivileged is our top priority. The benefits of overall progress and economic growth must reach marginalised sections of society and it is our moral and constitutional duty to address the needs of the last man in the queue and ensure dignity to all.”

He directed the officers to ensure 100 percent saturation of all welfare schemes and impact assessment of ongoing schemes.