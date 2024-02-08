ED arrests Kupwara resident for terror financing

Srinagar, Feb8

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday arrested Muhammad Abdullah Shah of Kupwara under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Shah’s arrest is in connection with a money laundering case linked to terror financing activities, where individuals allegedly collaborated with Pakistani handlers to facilitate admissions for students from Jammu and Kashmir to colleges in Pakistan.

According to ED officials, Shah was accused of receiving funds from individuals associated with the terror network, including Sabzar Ahmad Shaikh and others, who received money from students enrolled in Pakistani medical colleges under the instructions of Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Shah’s ex-filtrated brother.

The investigation, initiated by ED based on an FIR filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, revealed a complex network involved in funnelling funds received through charitable trusts like Al-Jabar Trust.

These funds, allegedly intended for charitable purposes, were reportedly diverted for terrorist activities in India, including providing support to stone pelters and other individuals associated with terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah has been remanded to ED custody until February 13, 2024, by the Court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI Cases) Kashmir, Srinagar.

Earlier, ED’s Srinagar branch provisionally attached properties worth approximately Rs 5 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

These assets include various bank accounts and immovable properties believed to be linked to the money laundering scheme.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to uncover further details and dismantle the networks involved in alleged terror financing activities in the region.