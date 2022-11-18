Editors Guild of India condemns threats to media

The EGI statement said, “Space for media freedom and active civil society has been steadily eroding in the region. It must be recalled that the editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari was assassinated in June 2018. The Kashmir Press Club, which had become an important institution for fighting for the protection and rights of journalists, was shut down by the State administration earlier in the year, weakening the layer of peer-driven protection for the journalists.”

The EGI statement said: “These pronouncements by terror organisations have further worsened the sense of fear and insecurity, which makes it impossible for the journalists to work freely. The EGI strongly condemns such threats and calls upon the J&K government to create an atmosphere of security and trust, wherein the media is not compelled to take sides, and is able to work in a free environment with full security.”