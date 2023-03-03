Efforts being made to ensure security of minorities: IG Ops CRPF

Srinagar, Mar 30: Stating that all efforts were being made to ensure security of minorities, Inspector General, Kashmir, Operations Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), M S Bhatia Friday said that all security forces were carrying out anti-terror operations with great synergy.
“We conduct regular inspections and send consistent alerts to our minority pickets of CRPF,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event at Bijbehara. “We aim to protect minorities of south Kashmir and we maintain regular contact with them.”
About the number of active terrorists in Kashmir, Bhatia said that the number keeps fluctuating.
“It is not possible to comment on the actual number,” he said, adding that the remaining were being hunted jointly by security forces.
“A few days ago two active local terrorists, Aqib and Aijaz were killed in a gunfight. CRPF and J&K Police have conducted gunfights in good coordination and the results of the same can be seen,” he said, adding that operations against terrorists had further been intensified.
Bhatia said that CRPF was equipped with modern technology and it was getting upgraded from time to time.
“Technological upgradation has resulted in no collateral damage during the anti-terror operations,” he said.
Regarding the event, Bhatia said that the participation of youth in large numbers in sports activities was a sign of progress and normalcy in J&K.
He appealed to the youth to make themselves busy in sports activities, cultural events, engage in the mainstream, and make their future bright.
"CRPF in J&K is for your safety and security. Besides we have CRPF Madadgar through which we provide help to the needy and distressed," Bhatia said.