Efforts on to restore traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh NH: CEC Kargil

Ganderbal, Feb 8

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon Thursday said that efforts were on to restore the movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

The CEC also visited the Zojila axis to take an assessment of the snow clearance works.

During the visit, he took an on-spot assessment of snow clearance works and visited the Zojila axis till Zero Point.

Akhoon expressed satisfaction with the speed of snow clearance and commended the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its workers for operating in a mission-oriented manner.

He said that their dedication led to the opening of the Zojila axis for the longest duration this year.

The CEC also thanked the sub-division administration of Drass, BRO’s Project Vijayak, Project Beacon and the administration in Ganderbal on the Sonmarg side for their cooperation in making the Zojila axis functional for traffic.

He said that the reopening of the Zojila axis would be decided subject to feasible weather.

Akhoon also thanked Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brig (Retd) B D Mishra for his directions and efforts in keeping the Zojila axis open for the maximum time this year.

Executive Councilor, Education, Zakir Hussain, Councilor Bhimbhat, Abdul Wahid, SDM Drass Vishal Atri, Executive Engineer Mechanical Division, Commanding Officer Project Vijayak, and Deputy SP Traffic accompanied the CEC during the tour.