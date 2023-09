Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) holiday on September 28

“In partial modification of Government Order No 1596-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated December 30, 2022, read with Government Order No 1597-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 30, 2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be observed in Jammu and Kashmir on September 28, 2023 (Thursday) instead of September 27, 2023 (Wednesday),” read an order issued by the GAD.