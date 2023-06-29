Eid-ul-Adha prayers draw massive gatherings across J&K

The Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar witnessed the largest congregation, followed by Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam and various Eidgahs in different districts where prayers concluded peacefully, officials said. The Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar was a sight to behold as worshipers, dressed in traditional attire, flocked to the premises from early morning, united in prayer and seeking blessings on Eid-ul-Adha.

Similarly, Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam and other Eidgahs throughout J&K echoed with resounding prayers of the faithful, with people from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate the auspicious occasion.