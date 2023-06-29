Eid-ul-Adha prayers draw massive gatherings across J&K

Srinagar/ Jammu, June 29: As thousands of worshipers gathered for prayers in Masjids and shrines across Jammu and Kashmir, the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm on Thursday.
The Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar witnessed the largest congregation, followed by Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam and various Eidgahs in different districts where prayers concluded peacefully, officials said. The Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar was a sight to behold as worshipers, dressed in traditional attire, flocked to the premises from early morning, united in prayer and seeking blessings on Eid-ul-Adha.
Similarly, Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam and other Eidgahs throughout J&K echoed with resounding prayers of the faithful, with people from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate the auspicious occasion.
However, no congregational Eid prayers were offered at Jamia Masjid Srinagar and Eidgah as authorities had conveyed to Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid that Eid-ul-Adha prayers would not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar.
Congregational prayers were offered at Jadeed and Qadeem Eidgah at Baramulla town besides other Eidgah in the town outskirts.
In Jammu, the largest congregation was held at Eidgah Jammu, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings. The venue reverberated with the beautiful recitation of prayers and heartfelt supplications of the worshipers.
Local authorities and the administration made meticulous arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers and to ensure the comfort and safety of the worshipers.
Adequate security measures were implemented to maintain a peaceful environment. The Eid prayers concluded on a peaceful note, further reinforcing the spirit of harmony and unity.
In Jammu, special prayers amid religious fervor and festivity marked Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.
The largest congregation in Jammu was observed at Eidgah along the Residency Road, where devotees offered prayers and sought blessings for mankind.
Besides the Eidgah, the Eid-ul-Adha prayers were held at Tawi Bridge Masjid near Jewel; Makkah Masjid, Bathindi, and Eidgah in Sidhra besides other mosques in Jammu district.
Congregational prayers were held amid tight security arrangements.
People from different religions greeted their Muslim brethren after Eid prayers and exchanged greetings.
Similar congregational prayers were held in Masjids and Eidgah amid fervour and festivities in other districts of Jammu province.