Eid-ul-Fitr today
Srinagar, Apr 21: Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country with religious fervour on Saturday.
As the moon was not sighted on Thursday, the moon-sighting committees in J&K and other states declared April 22 as Eid-ul-Fitr.
On Thursday, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam said that the crescent moon was not sighted in J&K, making Saturday the first day of Shawwal.
The biggest Eid congregation would be held at Hazratbal shrine at 10:30 am where thousands of people are expected to join Eid prayers and also listen to sermons on the teachings of Islam.
Thousands of devotees are also expected to participate in the Eid prayers across major religious places in Kashmir.
On Thursday and Friday there was hustle and bustle across all the markets in Kashmir as Eid shoppers thronged the markets for shopping while traders were busy doing business.
“We thought that Eid would be on Friday but now as the festival is on Saturday, we got one more day to buy things. We had missed shopping a few items but now we are happy to have gotten another day,” said Sabeena from Baramulla.
An official said that all the arrangements have been put in place for Eid-ul-Fitr across all major religious places in Kashmir including Srinagar.
Major congregational Eid prayers would be also held across all Masjids and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif Jenab Sahab Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahab (RA), Khanqah-e-Maula, and other Masjids and shrines.
In south Kashmir, congregational Eid prayers would be held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith, Bait-ul-Mukarram, and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Anantnag.
In Kulgam, the biggest gatherings are expected at Jamia Masjid.
Large congregational prayer gatherings would be held at Khanqah Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian, and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.