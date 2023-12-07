EIDGAH TERROR INCIDENT | Police Inspector succumbs to injuries at AIIMS New Delhi

Srinagar, Dec 7: The J&K Police Inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani who was grievously injured in a terrorist attack in Eidgah area of Srinagar in October succumbed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday.

He was airlifted to the national capital for specialised treatment on Wednesday and his lifeless body was being flown to Srinagar on Friday morning.

Terrorists shot at inspector Masroor Wani with a pistol from point blank range when he was playing cricket in Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 29 this year.

“Our officer succumbed to his grievous injuries on Thursday afternoon at AIIMS trauma centre,” a senior J&K Police officer told Greater Kashmir. “We shifted him yesterday to AIIMS with the intention to save him, but could not.”

The officer said that the lifeless body of Wani was being flown to Srinagar on Friday morning.

“Senior officers will lay wreaths soon after the arrival and later the funeral will take place,” he said, adding that his father, a retired police officer, brother and other relatives were attending to him at AIIMS.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, visited AIIMs on Thursday.

He met the family and expressed his condolences.

As reported by Greater Kashmir in Thursday edition, after undergoing treatment for over a month, the J&K Police Inspector was shifted to AIIMS on Wednesday for specialised treatment.

Wani was shifted from Paras Hospital Srinagar to New Delhi in an Air Ambulance on Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken to Srinagar Airport from there where he was shifted in Air Ambulance to New Delhi.

The Police Inspector was critically injured after terrorists fired at him in the Eidgah area of Srinagar in the last week of October this year.

The then officer was posted in District Police Lines Srinagar and was off duty that fateful day.

Following the incident, he was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Later, he was shifted to Paras Hospital Srinagar for treatment.

The incident had happened when Masroor Ahmad was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah near a Masjid.

The attack on the inspector was followed by other two attacks on consecutive days.

The very next day, terrorists had shot dead a migrant labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in Tumchi Nowpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The attack was followed by another attack when on October 31 terrorists shot at Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar at his residence in Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla district.