‘Election boycotts have disempowered people, stalled development process in past’

Addressing the gathering, Bukhari said, “We know this as a matter of fact that the people of this area have always pursued peace. People want prosperity and development here. However, the politicians and parties you have been choosing to represent you in the government have always exploited your vote for their political advantages.”

Elaborating, he said “they have been playing divide and rule politics here, over the years.” “Even, most of the times, these political parties ensure poll boycotts by a large section of people here to make sure that their candidates are declared winners in the elections. But, I assure you that the Apni Party does not believe in such political gimmicks.”

“Unlike, the traditional political parties we do not divide people in the name of religion, sect, caste, and geographical location. We want you to come out and exercise your vote with your free will in the forthcoming elections.”