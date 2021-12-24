Employees, pensioners to get DA at revised rate

As per orders issued by the Finance department, they will get DA at the revised rate of 196 percent of basic pay per month (monthly pension in case of pensioners), against the existing rate of 189 percent, with effect from July 1, 2021.

The arrears on account of additional instalment of DA from July, 2021 to November, 2021 will be paid in cash in December, 2021 and will form part of the monthly salary (monthly pension in case of pensioners) from December, 2021 onwards.