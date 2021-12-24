Employees, pensioners to get DA at revised rate

Jammu, Dec 24: The government employees, pensioners or family pensioners continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or grade pay as per 6th CPC will get Dearness Allowance at an enhanced rate.
As per orders issued by the Finance department, they will get DA at the revised rate of 196 percent of basic pay per month (monthly pension in case of pensioners), against the existing rate of 189 percent, with effect from July 1, 2021.
The arrears on account of additional instalment of DA from July, 2021 to November, 2021 will be paid in cash in December, 2021 and will form part of the monthly salary (monthly pension in case of pensioners) from December, 2021 onwards.
However, the government employees, continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale or grade pay as per 5th CPC, will be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate of 368 percent of basic pay against existing rate of 356 percent with effect from July 1, 2021.
“The arrears on account of additional instalment of DA from July, 2021 to November, 2021 shall be paid in cash in December, 2021 and shall form part of the monthly salary from December, 2021 onwards,” the order read.