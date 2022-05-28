Enabling infra will fuel new wave of innovation, impact various sectors: LG Sinha

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the inauguration of Industrial Biotech Park at Kathua will transform the Economy and enable scientists to tackle challenges of climate change. The enabling infrastructure will fuel a new wave of Innovation and impact various sectors, from health and agriculture to cosmetics and materials.

The Lt Governor observed that the new Industrial Biotech Park at Kathua will provide Startups, Young Entrepreneurs and SMEs the tools that can make production cheaper, manageable and environmentally sustainable. Together with advances in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Biotech Park will accelerate change, he said.