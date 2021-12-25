Encounter breaks out in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 25: An encounter which broke out between security force and militants was underway in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district in southern Kashmir late Saturday night.
Police said one to two militants were trapped and intermittent firing was going on till late night. This is the third encounter in south Kashmir since Saturday morning. The encounter took place less than a week after an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police was shot dead by the militants in Bijbehera area of Anantnag district.
“Encounter has started at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet Saturday morning.
Police said the encounter broke out after J&K Police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned K Kalan Srigufwara on specific inputs of presence of militants in the area.
Police said after ascertaining militant presence, announcements for surrender were made. However, they said, hiding militants opened fire triggering an encounter. “The exit and entrance points have been sealed,” police said adding that lights have been installed in the area to keep track on the movement at encounter spot.
Pertinently, since Saturday morning this is third encounter. Earlier, in two separate encounters at Shopian and Tral in south Kashmir, four militants including an IED expert were killed.