Encounter breaks out in Anantnag

Police said one to two militants were trapped and intermittent firing was going on till late night. This is the third encounter in south Kashmir since Saturday morning. The encounter took place less than a week after an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police was shot dead by the militants in Bijbehera area of Anantnag district.

“Encounter has started at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet Saturday morning.