Encounter rages in Pulwama

Srinagar, Mar 11: At least three militants are trapped in an encounter between security forces and militants, which is underway in Pulwama district of south Kashmir since Friday evening.
The encounter broke out after Police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off Chewaklan area to trace the militants. “Encounter has started at Chewaklan area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet on Friday.
A senior police officer said at least three militants are trapped in Darul aloom Chewaklan. “ There were no children in the madrassa where the terrorists are hiding,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir adding that intermittent firing was going on.