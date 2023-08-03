Enquiries against civil service officers | 10 cases in J&K among 135 registered by CBI in 5 years

Jammu, Aug 3: Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) has registered 135 cases, including ten in Jammu and Kashmir, against various Civil Service officers in the past five years.
This information was given by the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister said that during the last five years viz. 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, upto June 30, 2023, CBI registered 135 cases i.e., regular cases or preliminary enquiries, against various Civil Service officers.
Out of these 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases in the concerned courts for trial.
The Minister also informed that in the last five years (i.e., 2018 to 2022), CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) recommended action against 12,756 officers during First Stage Advice and 887 Officers during Second Stage Advice.
Out of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect of 719 officers.