Enquiries against civil service officers | 10 cases in J&K among 135 registered by CBI in 5 years

This information was given by the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister said that during the last five years viz. 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, upto June 30, 2023, CBI registered 135 cases i.e., regular cases or preliminary enquiries, against various Civil Service officers.