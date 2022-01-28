Ensure CID verification of all employees appointed after 2018: Div Com Kashmir to DCs

Srinagar, Jan 28: The Divisional Administration has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir province to ensure that the CID verification of employees appointed after May 2018 is done at the earliest. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole has directed all 10 DCs of the Kashmir division to ensure CID verification of new appointees as per the directions of the J&K government.
“The chair directed that it shall be ensured that the verification is conducted in respect of the employees engaged after May 2018 as directed by the government,” reads a note of the minutes of the meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
A senior official while elaborating on the development said that the J&K government has amended service rules which mandate that those who join government services, their credentials will be verified by the Crime Investigation Department of police.
The government has terminated the services of scores of employees who have been found involved in 'anti-national activities in the last few years. As per the officials, the amendments in the rules of the service have been done to ensure that the credential of new appointees is checked beforehand.
As per the rule, the person who is appointed in government department shall have to provide educational details from age of 15, mobile numbers used in last five years, furnishing information of in-laws and details of loans have been made mandatory for any fresh appointments in J&K and these details will be verified by the CID department of Police.
In case of failure to do so, the candidates will forego their right to appointment. In respect of selection lists already published, the period of 21 days will be reckoned from the notification of these instructions.
The instruction came into effect as the government on September 27 further amended the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997.
As per an order issued by the GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the instruction has been inserted in continuation to the Government Order No 528-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 21, 2021, ahead of the “first para of the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No.l918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, as amended from time to time.”