Ensure J&K taps country’s Rs 400 Crore tulip market: LG

Srinagar, Mar 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for ensuring Jammu and Kashmir taps country’s Rs 400 crore tulip market.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the opening ceremony of Asia’s largest Tulip Garden at Srinagar, the LG invited people from all over the world to visit J&K and discover the mesmerising beauty of 16 lakh tulip flowers and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of J&K.
He acknowledged the efforts of hundreds of gardeners and workers engaged in the tulip garden.
“Last year, an unprecedented 3.60 lakh tourists visited the Tulip Garden, and I believe the number will further increase this year,” the LG said.
He directed the Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) to make arrangement for growing tulip’s planting material in J&K instead of relying on imports.
“The effort will ensure that J&K is able to tap the Rs 400 Cr market of Tulips in the country,” the LG said.
He also shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past three years.
“Administrative reforms, increased industrial investments, accelerated pace of project completion, seamless access to government services, better facilities for the people of J&K, and the increased number of tourists, empowerment of youth, women, and common man have laid the solid foundation for the socio-economic development of J&K,” the LG said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown us the path to work for the common man and not for the select few. I want to tell those who have amassed wealth for their generations through wrongful means that the time has changed. Today, the government is working towards the welfare of the people and safeguarding the interest of the common man.”
He said that the government land belongs to the government only and not to any individual.
“The state land retrieved from the illegal occupants will be utilized for public use, building schools, hospitals, playfields, industries and burial grounds,” the LG said. “A record 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K last year. This year, in the first two months 3.70 lakh tourists came to J&K, which benefitted lakhs of families associated with the tourism sector. Sanasar Tulip Garden with 2.75 lakh tulip bulbs of 25 varieties will also welcome the tourists coming to the region.”
On the occasion, he inaugurated the 175-metres long extension of water channel at the fourth and fifth terrace of Tulip Garden extending the existing 300-meter water channel to 475 metres, and a high-rise fountain at the fifth terrace.
The Daffodil Park in the central lawn area has also been developed and the illumination of the garden added to the attraction of the visitors.
Online ticketing facility for smooth and hassle-free ticketing is also in place to facilitate visitors and avoid any inconvenience to them.
A ramp has been created at the exit gate and path, along with a sufficient number of wheelchairs for the convenience of specially-abled and senior citizens.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta were also present on the occasion.