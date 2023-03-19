Ensure J&K taps country’s Rs 400 Crore tulip market: LG

He also shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past three years.

“Administrative reforms, increased industrial investments, accelerated pace of project completion, seamless access to government services, better facilities for the people of J&K, and the increased number of tourists, empowerment of youth, women, and common man have laid the solid foundation for the socio-economic development of J&K,” the LG said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown us the path to work for the common man and not for the select few. I want to tell those who have amassed wealth for their generations through wrongful means that the time has changed. Today, the government is working towards the welfare of the people and safeguarding the interest of the common man.”

He said that the government land belongs to the government only and not to any individual.