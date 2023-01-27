Enthusiastic cinegoers witness joy of housefull cinemas after 3 decade wait

The INOX multiplex in Srinagar has seen completely packed shows for three days in a row.

Moviegoers are happy to watch their favorite superstar on the big screen in their hometown.

"Shahrukh Khan's movie has released after four years. It is worth waiting for as I was able to see SRK on big screen for the first time in Srinagar," said Ajaz Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.