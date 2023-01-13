Entire Govt is with you, HM reassures Rajouri terror victims

Rajouri, Jan 13: It was a comforting assurance for Rajouri terror victims from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he shared the resolve of the government to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice soon.
“Entire government is with you. I had come to meet you only but the weather did not allow me to reach you. I’m also disappointed. But rest assured, this government with full empathy is solidly behind you. Your courage and spirited resolve against terrorism is an inspiration for the entire nation. I assure you that the perpetrators of the dastardly attack will be brought to justice very soon,” he told the terror attack victim families of Dangri during a telephonic conversation with them.
The Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit Rajouri to meet Dangri terror attack victim families but the programme got cancelled due to bad weather conditions. Later from Raj Bhawan Jammu, he, along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, held a telephonic talk with all the seven families which had assembled at one place in Dangri village.
“These families had assembled at the house of Saroj Bala, who lost both her sons in the terror attack and spoke to the Union Home Minister over phone,” said officials.
These seven families included two families which lost their kin in Alpha Gate army camp firing incident of December 16 and five families of Dangri terror attack. Three families lost their members in the attack and the kin of two families sustained injuries.
Some of the family members shared their security concerns with the Home Minister in this telephonic conversation. The Union Home Minister assured them that all aspects would be looked into.