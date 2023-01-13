Entire Govt is with you, HM reassures Rajouri terror victims

“Entire government is with you. I had come to meet you only but the weather did not allow me to reach you. I’m also disappointed. But rest assured, this government with full empathy is solidly behind you. Your courage and spirited resolve against terrorism is an inspiration for the entire nation. I assure you that the perpetrators of the dastardly attack will be brought to justice very soon,” he told the terror attack victim families of Dangri during a telephonic conversation with them.

The Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit Rajouri to meet Dangri terror attack victim families but the programme got cancelled due to bad weather conditions. Later from Raj Bhawan Jammu, he, along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, held a telephonic talk with all the seven families which had assembled at one place in Dangri village.