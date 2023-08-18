Environmental protection possible only by planting trees: Amit Shah

Shah said that with the increasing pollution, the ozone layer was being damaged, and as a result, in the future, solar rays would directly impact the Earth, due to which the Earth would not remain safe for human life.

He said that the only way to prevent such a scenario was by planting as many trees as possible and reducing the emission of carbon dioxide.

Shah said that two factors were considered when planting trees.

“First, the trees being planted should have a long lifespan, and second, they should be able to provide maximum oxygen, such as Peepal, Banyan, Neem, Jamun, and others,” he said.