Environmental resources linked to our economic development: LG Sinha

Kishtwar, Sep 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the environmental resources of Jammu and Kashmir were linked to its economic development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “Our progress is inherently linked to environmental resources. We should preserve our traditional life-sustaining system and maintain ecological integrity. Protection, restoration, and regeneration of natural resources are prerequisites for economic development.”
On the second day of his visit to Kishtwar, the LG participated in a plantation programme organised by NHPC Dulhasti Power Project and along with Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar planted apple seedlings at Chenab Bhawan, NHPC Dulhasti Power Station.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, Executive Director Region Jammu Deepak Sehgal, and Group General Manager Incharge Dulhasti Power Station M K Kashyap were present on the occasion.