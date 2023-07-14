Ex-CS B R Sharma appointed J&K SEC

“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Braj Raj Sharma, IAS (Retired) as State Election Commissioner for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the said Act. He shall hold the position of State Election Commissioner till he attains the age of sixty five years,” read a notification issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

“The appointment of State Election Commissioner shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge. The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be notified by the government subsequently,” the notification further read.