Ex-CS B R Sharma appointed J&K SEC

Jammu, July 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday appointed former Chief Secretary B R Sharma as new State Election Commissioner (SEC) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
He will hold the position of State Election Commissioner till the age of 65.
SEC’s appointment, made under Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, will be a first step to set the process for Panchayat polls in motion after the constitution of the State Election Commission, lying defunct since February 1, 2023.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Braj Raj Sharma, IAS (Retired) as State Election Commissioner for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the said Act. He shall hold the position of State Election Commissioner till he attains the age of sixty five years,” read a notification issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
“The appointment of State Election Commissioner shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge. The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be notified by the government subsequently,” the notification further read.
1984-batch IAS officer hailing from Kathua district of Jammu region, B R Sharma has served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, besides the Chief Secretary of J&K.
During his illustrious career, Sharma, born in 1960, has also served as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K; Principal Secretary Home J&K; Advisor (Administrative Affairs) to the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti; chairman of Staff Selection Commission and chairman of J&K Public Service Commission.
B R Sharma’s predecessor K K Sharma completed his term as SEC on February 1, 2023.
Reports quoting official sources have suggested that the process for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayat polls is likely to be initiated after the culmination of Amarnath Yatra. For this purpose, the order related to revision of electoral rolls, rotation of reserved seats and delimitation of Wards and Panchayats too, as per reports, could be expected soon.