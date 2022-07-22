‘Exceptional contribution to security, development of J&K’ | AC approves renaming of public institutions after martyrs, eminent persons

NEW GMC AT UDHAMPUR APPROVED

The Administrative Council also accorded administrative approval to the establishment of new Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur. The project will be completed in 2024-25.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under its centrally sponsored scheme, had sanctioned establishment of two new government medical colleges at Kupwara and Udhampur, each for Rs 325.00 Cr.

The upcoming medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor patient-ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats. This will cater to the ever increasing patient load, and bring improvement in the medical services at secondary level of treatment in the region.

Availability of quality medical services at the district headquarter will also reduce the response time for medical emergencies or traumas, minimize inconvenience, decrease IMR/MMR, and increase the life expectancy.