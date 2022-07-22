‘Exceptional contribution to security, development of J&K’ | AC approves renaming of public institutions after martyrs, eminent persons

Srinagar, July 22: Acknowledging their “exceptional contribution to the security and development of J&K”, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday approved naming of schools, roads and buildings after martyrs and eminent persons under the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The Administrative Council decided that as a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union Territory, the identified institutions would be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir.
Pertinently, in Jammu province, the institutions will be renamed after martyr Constable Rajinder Kumar, martyr Const Raj Kumar, martyr Ct Naseeb Singh, martyr SPO Jalal Din, martyr Ct Shamim Ahmed, martyr HC Raghu Nath, martyr Sep Joginder Singh, martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh, martyr Ct Raj Kumar, and martyr Ct Jagdev Singh.
Similarly, in Kashmir region, the institutions will be named after late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone, martyr Rfn Mohammad Safeer Khan, martyr paratrooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, martyr Rfn Abdul Hameed Chara, martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, martyr Sgct Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad.
NEW GMC AT UDHAMPUR APPROVED
The Administrative Council also accorded administrative approval to the establishment of new Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur. The project will be completed in 2024-25.
Earlier, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under its centrally sponsored scheme, had sanctioned establishment of two new government medical colleges at Kupwara and Udhampur, each for Rs 325.00 Cr.
The upcoming medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor patient-ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats. This will cater to the ever increasing patient load, and bring improvement in the medical services at secondary level of treatment in the region.
Availability of quality medical services at the district headquarter will also reduce the response time for medical emergencies or traumas, minimize inconvenience, decrease IMR/MMR, and increase the life expectancy.
H&ME GETS ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL OF 2 NURSING COLLEGES IN JAMMU, SRINAGAR
In yet another decision, the Administrative Council (AC) approved the transfer of administrative control of two BSc Nursing Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar to the Health and Medical Education Department.
These BSc Nursing Colleges were established in 2016 by the Higher Education Department, one at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and another in Government College for Women, M A Road Srinagar. The first batch of the course started in September 2019. However, the teaching faculty for the medical curriculum in these colleges was being provided by the Health & Medical Education Department.
The aim of opening these Colleges was to provide technical education in the health sector especially to the female students of both the divisions to address the shortage of human resource in the health sector and promote women empowerment.
To provide sectoral expertise to the nursing colleges, the Administrative Council approved the transfer of the administrative control to the Health & Medical Education Department.
With the decision, all incomes and expenses of these colleges will now be accounted for in the budget of the Health and Medical Education Department. The Health and Medical Education Department will also bear the responsibility for all further development in these colleges, including admissions, teaching and award of degrees/diplomas.
Accordingly, the two colleges along with students enrolled, faculty and allied human resource as well as all movable assets will also be transferred to the Health and Medical Education Department.