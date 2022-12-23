‘EXECUTING TERROR STRIKE USING CYBERSPACE’ | NIA conducts searches across 14 locations in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 23: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday conducted searches at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the spreading of terrorist activities by various proscribed terrorist outfits.
A statement of NIA issued here said that searches were conducted under a case RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU.
It said that the searches were conducted in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts.
The statement said that the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed terrorist outfits, their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.
It said that they were involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyberspace in J&K, targeting minorities, security personnel, and spreading communal disharmony.
The statement said that the case had been suo-moto registered as RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU on June 21, 2022, by NIA Police Station, Jammu.
It said that during the searches conducted, various incriminating material like digital devices, SIM cards, and digital storage devices had been seized from the searched premises.