Exgratia to NoKs of Amarnath flash flood victims

Srinagar, July 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each in favour of Next of Kins (NoKs) of all those who lost their lives in the flash flood near the Amarnath Cave on July 8.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each in favour of persons who received serious injuries in the incident.
“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident of a flash flood near the Amarnath Cave,” the LG said.
He also thanked the Centre for extending financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.
The J&K administration has already disbursed Rs 5 lakh each to the NoKs of the deceased.