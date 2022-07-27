Exgratia to NoKs of Amarnath flash flood victims

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each in favour of persons who received serious injuries in the incident.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident of a flash flood near the Amarnath Cave,” the LG said.