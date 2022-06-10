Explained: SIU in 6 Kashmir districts; its mandate

The SIUs, according to an order issued by the DGP and accessed by Greater Kashmir, will be established in Srinagar district and south Kashmir’s districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Police Division Awantipora.

“To bring about qualitative improvement in investigation of terror cases so as to ensure that it leads to successful prosecution and conviction, it is imperative that a dedicated officer is made the investigating officer of the cases,” reads the order. “To this end, a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is ordered to be established,” it adds.