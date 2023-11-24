Failure to procure additional power has plunged Kashmir into darkness: KCCI

Srinagar, Nov 24: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Friday expressed profound concerns about the deepening power crisis currently afflicting Kashmir.

“It is astonishing that despite assurances from authorities, the situation has not only failed to improve but has taken a turn for the worse, casting the region into prolonged darkness. It is a matter of great concern and astonishment at the authorities’ apparent failure to grasp the severity of the situation,” KCCI President Javed Tenga said in a statement. “The decision to procure insufficient power, as revealed by recent events, has plunged Kashmir into an unprecedented crisis. Despite assurances, the Valley continues to grapple with power shortages, revealing a gap of over 800 MW in electricity supply, resulting in extended power cuts that severely impact the daily lives of the people.”

Tenga said that the reports indicate that the power supply levels were alarmingly below the demand recorded in 2004.

“This stark reality underscores the urgent need for immediate action to avert a deepening crisis. The non-signing of power purchase agreements is a critical factor contributing to the current predicament, leading to substantial losses for Industry, tourism, handicrafts, trade, retail, horticulture, health services, and education besides causing untold hardships to sick and ailing, children and elderly, and households,” he said.

The KCCI delved into the specifics of the power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir with insights into the 13 projects managed by JKPDC, with a cumulative capacity of 1197.4 MW for electricity production.

“Baghilar-1 and Baghilar-2, situated on the Chenab Basin, boast a combined capacity of 900 MW. LJHP and USHP-11 Kangan, each with a capacity of 105 MW, are located in the Jhelum Basin. The remaining nine projects have capacities below 30 MW,” the statement said. “Additionally, six central sector projects, managed by NHPC, contribute a total of 2250 MW to the region. However, the actual power received falls drastically short, hovering around 500 MW and occasionally dropping below 350 MW. This discrepancy exacerbates the challenges faced by residents and businesses in the region.”

The KCCI appreciating the urgency of the situation, emphasises its impact not only on the business landscape but also on all crucial sectors. Even critical healthcare is suffering.

“The pervasive power crisis is affecting everyday life in Kashmir, necessitating immediate attention and redressal,” the statement said.

The KCCI called upon the relevant authorities to collaborate swiftly and effectively to address the power crisis, ensuring the well-being of the people and the sustained functioning of businesses in Kashmir.

KCCI believes that the concern shown by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha about the power outages would have the desired effect on the bosses controlling KPDCL and instead of hiding behind conflicting statements would take measures on a war footing and prevent the anger caused by the severe power crisis, more so, with the early setting in of a severe winter directly make them the target of public anger.