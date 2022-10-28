Fake News Fact Check | Bring awareness among people so they don’t forward messages before verification: PM

“The government has already adopted a zero tolerance policy against terrorism, now it is high time that the urban Naxals or the Maoists holding pens were destroyed to safeguard the younger generation from being misled,” he said. “As the government has been focusing on the Maoist-affected districts, the Maoists with pens are increasing their intellectual circle to the places from where they can create a distorted mentality in the coming generations, which would further be responsible for a rift in society.”

Modi said that Maoism had to be dealt with intelligently by experts. “Their faces look different and they work differently and the security agencies need to understand this,” he said. “Maoists also get foreign help.”