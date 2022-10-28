Fake News Fact Check | Bring awareness among people so they don’t forward messages before verification: PM

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that fact check of fake news was a must and that there was a need to bring awareness among the people so that they do not forward messages before verification.
Virtually addressing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s Chintan Shivir in Surajkund, Haryana organised to discuss problems related to internal security, he said, “Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them.”
Addressing the chief ministers and home ministers of the states, Modi said that Maoism in all its forms had to be eliminated to strengthen the internal security of the country.
“The government has already adopted a zero tolerance policy against terrorism, now it is high time that the urban Naxals or the Maoists holding pens were destroyed to safeguard the younger generation from being misled,” he said. “As the government has been focusing on the Maoist-affected districts, the Maoists with pens are increasing their intellectual circle to the places from where they can create a distorted mentality in the coming generations, which would further be responsible for a rift in society.”
Modi said that Maoism had to be dealt with intelligently by experts. “Their faces look different and they work differently and the security agencies need to understand this,” he said. “Maoists also get foreign help.”
Modi said that the government was also taking strict measures to end malpractices of money laundering and corruption in the country. He said that all the states were understanding the gravity of destroying the ground network of terrorism.
“To achieve the desired result, perfect coordination between the states and central agencies is a must as it is a fight to be fought jointly,” Modi said.
He said that due to development in Jammu and Kashmir and North East, the terrorists were returning to the mainstream. “It is also important to pay attention to border security,” Modi said.
He suggested that the officers should spend a day in the border areas to grasp the reality there. In the end, Modi expressed hope that a collective roadmap would be formed during the discussion in which everyone would be able to work together.