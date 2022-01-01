Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari extend greetings

A statement of NC issued here said that in his New Year greetings, the NC president said, “I extend my warm wishes to the people of J&K, hoping that we will stand up against the communalism, inequality, injustice and oppression with fortitude and spirit of camaraderie.”

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has also extended greetings to the people on the onset of the new year, voicing hope that the resolve of fellow citizens of J&K to stand up against injustices, communalism, and oppression would be strengthened.