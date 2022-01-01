Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari extend greetings

Srinagar, Dec 31: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Friday extended greetings to the people on the onset of the new Gregorian year, voicing hope that the resolve of fellow citizens of J&K to stand up against injustices, communalism and oppression would be strengthened.
A statement of NC issued here said that in his New Year greetings, the NC president said, “I extend my warm wishes to the people of J&K, hoping that we will stand up against the communalism, inequality, injustice and oppression with fortitude and spirit of camaraderie.”
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has also extended greetings to the people on the onset of the new year, voicing hope that the resolve of fellow citizens of J&K to stand up against injustices, communalism, and oppression would be strengthened.
A statement of NC issued here said that in his New Year greetings, the NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “On this occasion, I convey my heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens of J&K, and Ladakh. Let’s all pray that the people of J&K and Ladakh in all our rich diversity unite to work towards a collective goal of restoration of our abridged democratic and constitutional rights. May the spirit of unity guide our efforts.”
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and Nasir Aslam Wani also greeted people on the new Gregorian year.
Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari Friday felicitated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the New Year and expressed hope that it would become a harbinger of serenity, prosperity and development to the region.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that in his greetings, Bukhari said that welcoming the New Year begins with reflecting on the accomplishments and failures of the past year while simultaneously resolving to make collective future better and harmonious.
“We, the people of J&K, witnessed many hardships in the past year be it the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic or the feeling of disempowerment in absence of a democratically-elected government. But I want to assure that with our sincere efforts, while shunning all the communal, ethnic, or linguistic disparities, we the people of J&K and citizens of India will rise and shine to a new future,” he said.
Bukhari expressed hope that the New Year would open a horizon of new possibilities where J&K would witness a progressive change, especially in the health and educational sectors.