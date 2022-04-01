‘Fast economic development while ensuring growth with equity will benefit all’

The Lt Governor said that the action oriented plan is to reflect fast economic development, strengthening institutions for rapid social change while ensuring growth with equity so that every citizen benefits from J&K's prosperity.

The Lt Governor asked the Administrative Departments and District Administrations to work in close-coordination and furnish the UT and District plans in consultation with public representatives and other stakeholders to realize the vision of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, bringing transformative changes in the lives of people without any discrimination.