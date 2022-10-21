Sopore, Oct 21: The construction on the Indoor Stadium in north Kashmir’s Sopore subdivision started in 2017 but it still awaits completion.
The local players have expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to complete the project within the stipulated time.
“After the Indoor Stadium was approved, we were told that it will be constructed within two years but after the passage of five years, the stadium is still incomplete,” said a local player.
“On one hand, the government claims that all-season sports infrastructure is being established across Kashmir for the players to remain in touch with the game of their interest but the claims are turning out to be a hoax,” he said.
The parents of young sports enthusiasts and civil society members said that they tried to get their grievance redressed but nothing concrete materialised so far.
Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings, Sopore, Humayun Raina told Greater Kashmir that the Indoor Stadium was approved under Special Area Development Programme (SADP) at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 crore.
“Almost Rs 90 lakh has been utilised so far on this project and the remaining work is at a halt due to the lack of funds,” he said. “The district administration has to release the amount for this project but only Rs 60 lakh have been released so far. The department has Rs 30 lakh liability of the concerned contractor.”
Raina said that he had taken up the issue about the release of remaining funds with the district administration.
“Hopefully funds will be released soon and the stadium will be completed,” he said.