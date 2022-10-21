“After the Indoor Stadium was approved, we were told that it will be constructed within two years but after the passage of five years, the stadium is still incomplete,” said a local player.

“On one hand, the government claims that all-season sports infrastructure is being established across Kashmir for the players to remain in touch with the game of their interest but the claims are turning out to be a hoax,” he said.

The parents of young sports enthusiasts and civil society members said that they tried to get their grievance redressed but nothing concrete materialised so far.