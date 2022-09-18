Fatal falls become hazardous for harvesting walnut

Srinagar: With the walnut harvesting season in full swing, a rise in accidental deaths due to falls from walnut trees in the recent past has emerged as a major safety concern for the people in Kashmir.

The harvesting season of walnut, major horticulture produce of Kashmir, commences by late August and continues throughout September.

Amid the rising number of accidental deaths due to falls from walnut trees, experts have asked people to take safety measures to avoid such tragic incidents.

Several persons lost their lives while many were injured due to falls from walnut trees in different areas of north, south, and central Kashmir during the ongoing harvest season.