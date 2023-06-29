Srinagar, June 29: Eid-ul-Adha is a time of feasting and sharing meat with family and friends.
However, excessive intake during festivity can have adverse effects on health, especially for individuals with certain medical conditions or a sedentary lifestyle.
According to former Head of the Department (HoD) of Medicine at SKIMS Soura, Prof Rafi A Jan said there was a growing concern of metabolic syndrome in Kashmir. “The amount of meat consumed during a single day when there is feasting of any kind in Kashmir is by no means healthy,” he said.
Prof Jan said that a Wazwan Trami has been studied for the amount of fat and calories and it was safe to say that taking Wazwan often could have serious health consequences, especially for those who have existing health conditions.
He said that people with hypertension, diabetes, kidney diseases, and others with a sedentary lifestyle needed to be especially careful.
“Understood that one day of Eid could be a day of feast, but we must not keep the high meat diet going on for weeks,” Prof Jan said.
He said that a significant proportion of the population was under-privileged.
“Share your sacrificial meat among those who cannot afford a good quantity, rather than extending its consumption for days,” Prof Jan said.
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a renowned liver health expert and member of Clinical and Translational Hepatology and Monarch Liver Laboratory, The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital in Kerala said that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) recommends “a balanced approach to meat consumption”.
Dr Phillips highlights their guidelines, saying, “The ICMR recommends that Indians consume approximately 10.8 kg of meat per year, including poultry. For meat-eaters, it is considered safe to consume less than 90g of freshly sourced, unprocessed lean red meat per day.”
He said staying within these limits positively impacts health quality without compromising the overall nutritive value of one’s diet. Dr Philips said that red meat and processed meat consumption could increase risk of Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD, commonly known as NAFLD) in those who are already at risk of developing it and when such risks are controlled, the risk with meat consumption could also be reduced. He stressed the importance of “moderation” in red meat consumption.
While red meat does provide valuable nutrients such as high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals, excessive intake could lead to various health issues.
According to many researchers, excessive red meat consumption could have negative effects on health.
When consumed in large quantities, red meat has been associated with an increased risk of developing chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and metabolic disorders. The high saturated fat and cholesterol content in red meat can contribute to elevated blood cholesterol levels, leading to clogged arteries and an increased risk of heart disease.
Additionally, frequent consumption of red meat has been linked to an increased incidence of colorectal cancer.
Furthermore, overconsumption of meat can lead to an imbalanced diet, as it may displace the intake of other essential nutrients found in plant-based foods.