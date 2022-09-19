Fellowship of AMU scholar, who endorsed terror in J&K, cancelled

One of the writings that evoked Government action
"Glamorising lobbing grenades towards the fictionalised characters of military by the children faking as terrorists (again projected as heroes) is just a part of the fiction. 'We were given five minutes to put ourselves in hiding before the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) would start. We ran deep into the woods to hide in relative safety. After 10 minutes, we heard the military guys coming after us. As someone came hunting too close, the child protagonist lobbed a grenade, tossing him dead on the grass, close to steep rock. The ruckus caught the attention of the other military men. They ran after us shooting bullets and lobbing grenades. The full-scale chase had begun. We reached a steep hill at the foot of which there was a roaring brook. The child stopped for the tiniest of seconds, looking back in a flash and decided not to surrender. He ran forward. I watched. The child protagonist rolling down the hill and landing with a dull thud, his bones crashed into the roaring brook…'"
Jammu: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has discontinued the ‘Maulana Azad National Fellowship’ of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholar Javid Ahmad Reshi of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on its portal, and all his pending payments have been stopped for pursuing “secessionist activities and advocating violence in J&K”.
Action has been taken following the direction of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs “given his adverse conduct vis-à-vis national security”.
According to official sources said, “The government cracked its whip to demonstrate that it is unflinching in its resolve of zero tolerance towards secessionism, anti-India tirade and advocacy of violent campaign in J&K even if it is pursued in the garb of a student or as a research scholar. Other students, who too spew venom against India, indulge in secessionist activities or write or propagate content, which may amount to be seditious, on social media or any other platform should take this step against Javid Reshi as a wake-up call.”
The official sources said that a report was forwarded on July 5, 2022, to the Secretary, Directorate of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI) concerning Javid, PhD research scholar in the English Department of AMU and resident of Buthoo village in Bandipora district of J&K, mentioning his “adverse conduct” related to national security.
The report, exclusively accessed by Greater Kashmir, mentioned that he was a “confirmed secessionist and advocate of the violent campaign currently underway in J&K”.
Relying on the facts, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, recommended that Reshi’s fellowship should be withdrawn or discontinued.
“Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme is the scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs being implemented through the UGC. So the report was forwarded to the UGC for appropriate action in the matter,” the sources said. “The UGC informed that as per the direction of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the fellowship of Reshi has already been discontinued on its portal and all his pending payments have been stopped.”
The official sources said that anyone and everyone, who would indulge in anti-national activities, would not be spared and would be dealt with in the same manner.
“This is neither irrational nor disproportionate punitive measure. After all, the government uses its funds and resources drawn out of genuine taxpayers’ money to create the best human resources by spending them on students, and youth, and furthering their interests by awarding fellowships or scholarships. The avowed objective is the wider interest of the society and to ensure inclusive growth of the disadvantaged sections by their hand-holding and give our students and youth a level playing field to hone their skills and improve the human resource of the country. So, if you (students and youth) go astray or more appropriately venture mischievously into a zone created with a sole objective to harm the interests of the country, disturb order in the society and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, this is flagged as a ‘red zone’. This will, undoubtedly, invite government action in any case,” the official sources said.
They said that before starting his PhD in Trauma Studies at the Department of English, Aligarh Muslim University, Reshi had completed his MA in English from the University of Kashmir.
“Reshi is using social media platforms to glamorise the ongoing violent campaign in J&K by drawing its parallel with the Kashmiri children’s games through fiction writing. This is horrendous actually how slyly he would compare the abominable violent acts of terrorists resorting to innocent people’s killings with the child-like pursuits and would refer to the Military-Mujahid (terrorist) game to give a despicable spin indicating that Kashmiri children continue to play such a game to this day,” the official sources said. “This could be the height of insensitivity displaying contemptuous regard to human rights of innocent civilians, who fall prey to bullets of such terrorists (who Reshi has fictionalised as those playing game and are fake militants) and all in the name of fiction writing.
They said that the content showed how Reshi endorsed terrorism and gun.
“Glamorising lobbing grenades towards the fictionalised characters of military by the children faking as terrorists (again projected as heroes) is just a part of the fiction. ‘We were given five minutes to put ourselves in hiding before the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) would start. We ran deep into the woods to hide in relative safety. After 10 minutes, we heard the military guys coming after us. As someone came hunting too close, the child protagonist lobbed a grenade, tossing him dead on the grass, close to steep rock. The ruckus caught the attention of the other military men. They ran after us shooting bullets and lobbing grenades. The full-scale chase had begun. We reached a steep hill at the foot of which there was a roaring brook. The child stopped for the tiniest of seconds, looking back in a flash and decided not to surrender. He ran forward. I watched. The child protagonist rolling down the hill and landing with a dull thud, his bones crashed into the roaring brook… Can you imagine this is just the description of children faking ‘terrorists’ in a game as part of the fiction? Shocked by this description one, for sure, will draw a parallel with the “violence being perpetrated by hybrid terrorists, their mentors and propagators by spraying bullets on innocent civilians or lobbing grenades on security force personnel in Kashmir,” the official sources said while sharing the content created and propagated by Reshi which is freely available on social media.
“This is a blatant misuse of genuine taxpayers’ money and this is unacceptable for the government of the day. Continuance of fellowship will amount to the government funding such seditious content, glamorising violence, and allowing the impressionable minds to go astray,” they said.
“Undoubtedly, the Constitution of India, the largest democracy, allows freedom of speech and expression. But when this freedom crosses the red line and advocates terrorism, it’s not acceptable. Otherwise, the government has no issues on healthy debates and criticism.”
The official sources said that there was a well-thought ploy according to which the intellectual Over Ground Workers were trying to intoxicate the Kashmiri youth by glamorising violence.
“As a result of this, the future of the youth is spoilt. The government won’t allow these nefarious designs to take root and spare no one involved in implementing this exercise by nipping the evil in the bud,” they said.