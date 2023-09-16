Female substance abusers seeking assistance witnesses a rise

According to official figures, over the past few months, the center has received more than 27 new cases and 21 cases in additional de-addiction centre in three districts of Baramulla, Anantnag, and Kulgam.

The age group of these females is above 15 years, early 20s, and 30s.

Majority of the cases are adolescent girls who are above 15 and in their early 20s.

From February 2023 till date, the Drug De-addiction Center at SMHS Hospital including three additional centres registered a total of 48 cases.