Finance Deptt authorises 50% of funds under Capex, Revenue budget

In case of Revenue budget, the authorization of 50 percent of funds will not be there in respect of nine detailed heads viz., Leave Travel Concession; purchase of vehicles; Furniture and Furnishings; Interest; Purchase of power; Cost price of food grains; snow clearance; UT share under revenue component and Disaster Response Fund (DRF). In these cases, the funds will be released on a case to case basis.

The utilization of funds, however, will be subject to specified terms and conditions in case of both Capex and Revenue budget.