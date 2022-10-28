Fire fury in Kishtwar | 25 houses gutted, 85 persons rescued

Jammu, Oct 28: Over 25 residential structures were gutted in Chug village of Gandhari, Padder in Kishtwar district but no life was lost in the blaze.
According to locals, the fire broke out Thursday night in Chug village and spread to the adjoining houses and structures.
“The fire engulfed the entire village within a short time, destroying almost 25 or more residential houses,” they said.
Locals said that by the time they came to know about the fire, it was too late as the houses were burning and they ran out of the village towards safer places and freed their cattle and livestock from cattle sheds amid chaos. They said that they tried to douse the flames of fire but were unable to control the blaze.
Police and Army from the nearby positions rushed to the village and launched a major rescue operation, locals said.
They said that the rescue teams from the district headquarters also rushed to the village with relief materials while the injured were provided medical aid soon after their rescue from the blaze-hit village.
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said, “No life has been lost in the devastating fire that left 22 families homeless.”
He said that the authorities had rescued 85 persons and settled them in a nearby village while shelters were being established for them.
Yadav said that the Red Cross relief material had been sent to the affected families.
He said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Yadav said that if the need arises, the fire-affected families could be shifted to Atholi, Gulabgarh.
He said that the administration had sent warm clothes and blankets for the families and under SDRF they would provide relief for the reconstruction of the houses.