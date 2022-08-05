Flags off ‘The Great India Run’ from Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off ‘The Great India Run’ from the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the marathoners would cover a distance of more than 800 km from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and national integration.
The run is being dedicated to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The venue was decorated with 75 Indian tricolours to mark 75 years of Independence.
The occasion also witnessed the children celebrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as a part of the marathon.
The relay run would go across four states covering the routes - Banihal, Patnitop, Mansar Lake, Dinanagar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, and Ambala Cantonment before culminating at India Gate on the occasion of Independence Day.
The first leg of the run is being led by ultra-marathon runner, Arun Bhardwaj.
Some of India's most iconic sports legends including ‘Queen’ of Track and Field P T Usha, World Championship medalist Anju Bobby George, Commonwealth champions, former Indian cricketers, and footballers would join in the various legs of the run.
Member Parliament Kartikeya Sharma, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP Dilbag Singh, and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.