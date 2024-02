Jammu, Feb 1: Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will present Vote on Account (VoA) for Jammu and Kashmir on February 5, 2024.

Official sources stated that a full budget for J&K would be presented by the new government in its first session of Parliament after the general elections 2024. J&K is anticipating a substantial increase in its budget for the Financial Year 2024-25. For the Financial Year (current) 2023-24, its budget was Rs 1.18 lakh Cr.