Focus G20 discussions on world’s most vulnerable citizens: PM Modi

An official spokesman in a statement issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that addressing the gathering, the PM underlined that this was the first minister-level dialogue under India's G20 Presidency and conveyed his best wishes for a productive meeting.

Taking note of the challenges faced by the world in the present day, the PM said that the participants of Friday’s meeting were representing the leadership of global finance and economy at a time when the world was facing serious economic difficulties.