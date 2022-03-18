Focus on aggressive genome sequencing: Centre to states amid COVID surge in Europe

In a letter to the states and UTs, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "With a resurgence observed in Covid-19 cases across Southeast Asia and some countries of Europe, a high-level meeting was chaired by Health Minister on March 16, 2022 wherein it was advised that states and UTs should focus on aggressive and sustained genome sequencing and intensified surveillance and keep an overall vigil on the Covid-19 situation".

Bhushan has asked states that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy, Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour.