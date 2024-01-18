Focus on entrepreneurship with education: LG

Jammu, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called for focusing on entrepreneurship with education.

Chairing the first meeting of the Advisory Board for Creating and Developing Entrepreneurship (ABCDE), constituted under the J&K Higher Education Council, at Raj Bhawan, the LG said that the higher education institutions of J&K to reinvent classroom learning, reorient curriculum to focus on entrepreneurship in education to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and promote hands-on activities and projects in collaboration with diverse industries.

“Today, J&K is emerging as a frontrunner in planning and implementing innovative interventions in the education sector. It is high time for our higher education institutions to carry out self-assessment of capabilities and work on a collaborative model of ‘Entrepreneurship with Education’ aligning with National Education Policy,” he said.

Sinha highlighted the need for mentoring the students and providing them with an enabling environment where they could realise their ideas and specific goals.

He emphasised strengthening the industry-academia connection and building new partnerships with corporates.

The meeting also discussed the comprehensive strategy for the seamless integration of entrepreneurship into the academic curriculum and the creation of a progressive entrepreneurship ecosystem spearheaded by the Design Your Degree programme.

Pioneers in the industry including Senior Managing Director Accenture, Piyush N Singh; co-founder Hughes Systique Corporation, Vinod Sood; MD Media Guru, Sanjay Salil; Global SVP Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer InMobi Subi Chaturvedi; and Co-founders Timoniyo Design Aditi Kakar and Garima Sipani also attended the meeting and gave inputs on promotion of startups and entrepreneurship in J&K.

Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council, Prof Dinesh Singh; Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh; Vice Chancellors of various universities, Director, CIC Delhi University; Director Colleges, and other board members also attended the meeting.