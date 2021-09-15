Follow CAB strictly, doctors sound alarm on 3rd wave

The number of active cases in J&K is hovering around 1350, while the average number of daily caseload too has witnessed a slight increase.

As per the official data, 60 percent of total caseload is being reported from the summer capital of J&K – Srinagar which last time during the second wave was the epicenter of the Covid infection.

Doctors have cautioned people against ‘taking the virus lightly’ stating that if the protocols are not followed a third wave may hit J&K sooner than later.

Head, department of Internal and Pulmonary Medicine, Dr Rafi Jan said “the increase in the cases is a cause of concern. People have stopped following Covid appropriate behavior, marriage functions with large gatherings are back, there is rush at tourist spots and the most unfortunate part is that masks are off. In short Covid protocols are going for a toss resulting in the sudden increase in cases.”

“People need to be cautious, the virus is still here, it has not gone, so don’t take it lightly and adhere to protocols as have been prescribed,” he said.

Spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq Ahmad said: “Chances of third wave are multiplied each time people take Covid behavior for granted. We have seen in the past how the second wave hit us and left many affected within no time. Therefore, there is no scope for complacence.”

“DHSK through different modes of communication is trying to educate people about the Covid appropriate behavior and it is also the responsibility of citizens to pay heed to it for their own safety as well as for the safety of their loved ones.”

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had directed administration to keep a close watch on the present Covid-19 scenario of J&K.