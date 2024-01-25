Fool-proof security arrangements in place for Republic Day: DGP

Jammu, Jan 25: Director General of Police R R Swain Thursday stated that fool-proof security arrangements for Republic Day celebration were in place with a detailed plan, taking care of “all possible threat scenarios and response to contingencies” with perfect synergy among all security forces.

While speaking to the media here, DGP also shared his joy that Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were bestowed with 72 gallantry medals on the eve of Republic Day celebrations by the President of India and the Government of India.

He emphasised upon the need of chronicling the poignant tales of gallant personnel of JKP, which lost more than 1600 personnel during the last 33 years of violent phase – setting a benchmark of commitment to national security.

“Foolproof security arrangements are very much in place. We have held state level, province level security meetings, consulted and discussed amongst ourselves; all stakeholders – army at the highest level, CAPF led by CRPF – primarily the lead force and all other security agencies, intelligence agencies. We all have a detailed plan. We have taken care of security; all possible threat scenarios; revised our responses to the contingencies. We are sure that we will celebrate Republic Day with peace. We request all members of the citizenry to participate with full fervour and festivity,” DGP Swain said, while detailing about arrangements put in place.

JKP – A PRIDE FORCE WITH POIGNANT SAGAS

J&K’s top cop said that it was a matter of great pride and joy that Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel- officers and men were bestowed with as many as seventy-two gallantry medals on the eve of Republic Day celebrations by the President of India and the Government of India. “I have learnt from the Ministry of Home Affairs website that we have the highest gallantry medal winners as far as state police forces are concerned,” he said.

“In matters of competing with the fellow police services in laying down the highest traditions, standards of our police service showing conspicuous gallant acts in defending the motherland and ensuring protection of our people, J&K Police has once again stood out. I compliment all officers and men and congratulate all our winners. I also take this opportunity to express the gratitude of the J&K Police, on behalf of all our officers and men to the UT government led by the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Government, Union Home Minister for consideration and special affection for JKP,” he said.

“As I’ve been sharing this information with a certain amount of a poignant pride since the inception of this violent phase of terror and intimidation, separatism and Pakistan sponsored proxy war in the last about 33 years, we have lost more than 1600 police personnel, that is by far the largest among all security forces, including the Central Armed Forces, in Jammu and Kashmir. That actually is the benchmark or should I say the high watermark in terms of demonstrating commitment to national security,” DGP said.

He pointed out that more than the 1600 men who actually died in the line of duty, there were hundreds of others who suffered injuries; displacements and varying degrees of vilifications, intimidation, family dislocations.

“Many have suffered attacks on their families; have lost members of their families because of having worked in the police with the commitment towards national security in Jammu and Kashmir. Those are the tales or sagas of untold stories which actually are not well-chronicled. Often at the highest level of government this has been acknowledged. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister also acknowledge this and many a time underline that a time has come when the J&K Police and others should make an effort of chronicling these individual stories as well as the collective efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and its members in their fight against terror and to maintain the sovereignty and integrity of India in Jammu and Kashmir,” he emphasised.