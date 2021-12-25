For me, J&K is one; cannot take sides: Azad

He also stated that the practice of Darbar Move was one of the best three steps taken by erstwhile Maharajas in the interest of every region of J&K, the other two being protection of land and jobs for locals.

“However, the present ruling dispensation snatched away all three good things given to the erstwhile state by its Maharajas, who would be considered as autocrats,” the former Chief Minister said while responding to queries on decision to abandon Darbar move and the Delimitation Commission’s interim draft in an informal interaction with media persons here.