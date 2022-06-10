For us power is an opportunity to serve people: PM Modi

IANS

Ahmedabad, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that for the BJP coming to power was an opportunity to do social service.

He said this while addressing a huge gathering at Khudvel in Navsari district as part of the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan.

Modi inaugurated projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore. He said, "It is an honour that I have worked as the Chief Minister for so many years, but never before has there been such a big event in the tribal area...Today, the duo of Bhupendra Bhai and CR (Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil), which inspires

confidence in the people with enthusiasm, has resulted in more than 5 lakh people appearing in front of me today. What I couldn't do, my colleagues have done."

The Prime Minister said that all these projects will make life easier for millions of people in South Gujarat, including Navsari, Tapi, Surat, Valsad. Electricity, water, roads, health, education, all kinds of facilities will increase, he said.

Projects of Rs 1,510 crore for the water scheme, Rs 98 crore for the road building department, and Rs 542 crore of health department were inaugurated. A total of Rs 901 crore was dedicated, including Rs 749 crore for water schemes, Rs 85 crore for energy, Rs 46 crore for road construction and Rs 20 crore for urban development works.

Targeting the Opposition, Modi said, "The poor, the downtrodden, the deprived, the tribals and the women all had to struggle to meet their lifelong needs. The one who ran the government the most after Independence did not make any development. Because it takes a lot of hard work. Only poor and tribal families built paved roads across the country. If vaccinations were given, it would take years to reach the tribals or the poor and the villages... We have delivered the vaccine to the forest areas. We have extended banking facilities to villages and tribal areas. We have launched a 100 per cent empowerment campaign for the poor."