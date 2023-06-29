 Forces induction completed, yatra gets 3-layer security, hi-tech surveillance

Besides, high-tech surveillance, both on the ground and aerial to ward off terror threats and ensure a safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra scheduled between July 1 and August 31 this year has also been done.

The three-tier security has been put in place for the entire Amarnath Yatra route, including the mountains in the south and central Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Ganderbal. To facilitate hassle-free and comfortable ‘darshan’ of the Amarnath cave shrine for all the devotees, adequate security arrangements have been made along the entire route of the yatra, right from the point of arrival at the airport, railway station, or bus station to the yatris’ accommodation, base camps and along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes leading up to the cave shrine.