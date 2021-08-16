Former J&K Governor NN Vohra grieved

"I am sad to learn about the passing away of Mian Bashir, who was perhaps the very last person in the Valley who reminded us of the glorious period of India's long struggle for national freedom.

I recall my visit to Kangan to meet him some years back. I convey my heartfelt sympathy to Mian Altaf and all in the family. I pray for the departed soul resting in eternal peace" Vohra said in a condolence message.