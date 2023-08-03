Fraudsters now tricking people regarding payment of power, water bills  

In case of electricity and water bills, the fraudster pretends to be someone working for the PDD or the PHE and asks the person to click on the link for payment of tariff. “The fraudster takes the remote access of the mobile phone of the victim by urging him to accept the remote access attempt. After that, the fraudster gets access to the bank account and illegally transfers as much money as he can to his own accounts or to that of his associates,” the officer. “People should submit their bills according to protocol given by the department.”

How to make a complaint in case a person is duped

Follow these steps to make a complaint in case of unauthorised transaction.

1. A summary of the complaint's facts, including how the alleged person contacted them.

2. Take a screenshot or a copy of the claimed SMS, profiles, or emails.

3. Gather documentation proof (screenshots, bank transaction statements).

4. File a complaint with the local police station, detailing the entire incident and including the already mentioned documentation.

5. Make a soft copy of all of these papers and give them to the Investigating Officer on a CD-R, as well as a physical copy.